/5 batters with highest individual score in IND vs ENG Test series

As England take on India to begin their WTC 2025-27 cycle, here is a list of top five batters with highest individual score in India vs England Test series, surprisingly only one Indian on the list.
Graham Gooch holds the record for the highest individual score in India vs England Test matches. He smashed 333 runs in 1990 at Lord’s. In the same match, Gooch scored a total of 456 runs across both innings, setting another record.
Karun Nair is the only Indian cricketer to hit a triple century against England. He made an unbeaten 303 in 2016 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, marking his first-ever Test hundred.
Former England skipper Alastair Cook played a brilliant innings of 294 runs in 2011 in Birmingham, which is the third-highest individual score in Tests between India and England.
Geoffrey Boycott showed great patience and skill with his unbeaten 246 runs in 1967 at Leeds. His steady knock frustrated the Indian bowlers.
Ian Bell’s classy 235 in the 2011 series showed how well he could handle the Indian attack. He made this score in the fourth Test at The Oval.