/From Glenn Maxwell to Cameron Green, 5 batters with fastest 100s for Australia in ODIs

From Glenn Maxwell to Cameron Green, here's a look at the top five batters with fastest hundreds for Australia in One Day Internationals.
Glenn Maxwell, known for his hard-hitting batting, holds the record for the fastest international hundred by an Australian player in ODIs. His 40-ball ton came against the Netherlands in December 2023, a record now standing tall for more than two years.
Cameron Green, with his 47-ball century, became the second fastest Australian to reach this milestone, just behind his former RCB teammate Glenn Maxwell. He achieved this milestone during an ODI match between Australia and South Africa in South Mackay (2025).
Maxwell once again features on this list with a 51-ball century against Sri Lanka in 2015. Maxwell is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous batters in the current cricket era.
The former Australian all-rounder, James Faulkner, is next on this list. During an ODI match between India and Australia in 2013, Faulkner hit a brilliant century in just 57 balls, but failed to help his team cross the winning line.
During the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Australia's Travis Head scored his career fastest century in just 59 balls against New Zealand in Dharamsala. This was the third-fastest century by an Australian in World Cups.