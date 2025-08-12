LOGIN
From David Warner to Chris Gayle, 5 batters with 13K plus runs in T20 cricket, surprisingly no Indian on list

Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 12, 2025, 16:53 IST | Updated: Aug 12, 2025, 16:53 IST

From David Warner to Chris Gayle, here's a look at the five batters with 13,000+ runs in T20 cricket

Chris Gayle - 14,562 runs
(Photograph: GT20 Canada)

Chris Gayle - 14,562 runs

Former West Indies attacking opener, Chris Gayle is the highest run-getter in T20 cricket. In 463 T20 matches, Gayle scored 14,562 runs at an average of 36.22. His tally also includes 22 centuries.

Kieron Pollard -13,854 runs
(Photograph: ILT20)

Kieron Pollard -13,854 runs

Kieron Pollard, known for his hard-hitting batting also features on this list. Pollard has scored 13,854 runs in 707 T20 matches at an average of 31.48. So far, he has hit 865 fours and 930 sixes in his T20 career.

Alex Hales - 13,814 runs
(Photograph: ILT20)

Alex Hales - 13,814 runs

England's Alex Hales features next on this list with 13,814 runs in 503 T20 matches at an average of 29.90. His tally also includes seven centuries and 87 half-centuries.

Shoaib Malik - 13,571 runs
(Photograph: PSL)

Shoaib Malik - 13,571 runs

Pakistani star middle-order batter Shoaib Malik is next on this list. So far, In 557 T20 matches, Malik has scored 13,571 runs at an average of 35.99. He is the only batter from Pakistan to cross 13,000-run mark in T20 cricket.

David Warner - 13,545 runs
(Photograph: BCCI)

David Warner - 13,545 runs

The former Australian run-machine, David Warner, has scored 13,545 runs in 419 matches at a strike rate of 140.45. He is still considered as one of the most dangerous openers in T20 cricket.

