/From Shubman Gill to Saim Ayub, 5 batters to watch out for in Asia Cup 2025

From Shubman Gill to Saim Ayub, here's a look at the top five batters to watch out for in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.
Known for his aggressive batting style at the top, Pathum Nissanka can be the main batter to watch out for in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. So far, Nissanka has played 67 T20Is and scored 1917 runs at an average of 29.95. He is also famous for being the first Sri Lankan batter to score a double century in ODI cricket.
Muhammad Waseem, known for his hard-hitting at the top, can be the game-changer batter for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the upcoming T20I Asia Cup. In T20Is, Waseem has played 82 matches and scored 2922 runs at an average of 37.95. He enjoys taking on bowlers early, setting the tone with his aggressive gameplay.
Pakistan's Saim Ayub can be a crucial player for his team with the bat in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. In T20Is, Ayub has played 40 matches and scored 799 runs at an average of 22.19. His tally also includes four half-centuries.
India's current T20I vice-captain, Shubman Gill, can be the key opener for India in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Gill has represented India in 21 T20Is and scored 578 runs at an average of 30.42.
Afghanistan star batter, Ibrahim Zadran, is the player to watch out for in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. So far, in 48 T20Is, Zadran has scored 1290 runs at an average of 30.71.