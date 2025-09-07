LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Shubman Gill to Saim Ayub, 5 batters to watch out for in Asia Cup 2025

From Shubman Gill to Saim Ayub, 5 batters to watch out for in Asia Cup 2025

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Sep 07, 2025, 18:44 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 18:44 IST

From Shubman Gill to Saim Ayub, here's a look at the top five batters to watch out for in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka)
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka)

Known for his aggressive batting style at the top, Pathum Nissanka can be the main batter to watch out for in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. So far, Nissanka has played 67 T20Is and scored 1917 runs at an average of 29.95. He is also famous for being the first Sri Lankan batter to score a double century in ODI cricket.

Muhammad Waseem (United Arab Emirates)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Muhammad Waseem (United Arab Emirates)

Muhammad Waseem, known for his hard-hitting at the top, can be the game-changer batter for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the upcoming T20I Asia Cup. In T20Is, Waseem has played 82 matches and scored 2922 runs at an average of 37.95. He enjoys taking on bowlers early, setting the tone with his aggressive gameplay.

Saim Ayub (Pakistan)
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Saim Ayub (Pakistan)

Pakistan's Saim Ayub can be a crucial player for his team with the bat in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. In T20Is, Ayub has played 40 matches and scored 799 runs at an average of 22.19. His tally also includes four half-centuries.

Shubman Gill (India)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shubman Gill (India)

India's current T20I vice-captain, Shubman Gill, can be the key opener for India in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Gill has represented India in 21 T20Is and scored 578 runs at an average of 30.42.

Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan)

Afghanistan star batter, Ibrahim Zadran, is the player to watch out for in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. So far, in 48 T20Is, Zadran has scored 1290 runs at an average of 30.71.

Trending Photo

Lovely Runner to Extraordinary You: 6 Best k-dramas featuring Kim Hye-yoon
7

Lovely Runner to Extraordinary You: 6 Best k-dramas featuring Kim Hye-yoon

Asia Cup: 5 bowlers with most wickets in India-Pakistan T20Is, 2 Indians on top, check full list
5

Asia Cup: 5 bowlers with most wickets in India-Pakistan T20Is, 2 Indians on top, check full list

From Shubman Gill to Saim Ayub, 5 batters to watch out for in Asia Cup 2025
5

From Shubman Gill to Saim Ayub, 5 batters to watch out for in Asia Cup 2025

'One-sided disaster to 'Modi will always be friend': How Trump flip-flopped on India ties in 7 days
8

'One-sided disaster to 'Modi will always be friend': How Trump flip-flopped on India ties in 7 days

Did you know? These 10 incredible inventions India gave the world
10

Did you know? These 10 incredible inventions India gave the world