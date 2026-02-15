/5 batters to score most runs against Bumrah in T20Is: check where PAK's Farhan stands

LOGIN
Gautam Sodhi
Published: Feb 15, 2026, 14:55 IST | Updated: Feb 15, 2026, 14:55 IST

Hitting Bumrah is a luxury for batters, but just a handful of them have found ways to do it. With the T20 World Cup going on, let’s look at batters who have scored the most runs against the Yorker king. Check where Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan stands. 

Aaron Finch (AUS) – 66 Runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Former Australian captain Aaron Finch tops the list of batters to score the most runs against Jasprit Bumrah in T20Is. Since Bumrah’s debut in 2016, Finch has scored 66 runs against Bumrah, while getting out to him twice. His strike-rate against the best death bowler of his time reads 137.50.

Sahibzada Farhan (PAK) – 51 Runs*
(Photograph: AFP)

Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan had smashed Bumrah for three sixes in his first face-off against Bumrah during last year’s Asia Cup tie in Dubai, with the Pakistani fans expecting the same fireworks this time in Colombo. Meanwhile, Farhan enjoyed scoring against Bumrah across three outings thus far, smashing 51 runs and counting, while striking at 150.

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) – 46 Runs*
(Photograph: AFP)

Third on this list is the man in form for New Zealand, Daryl Mitchell, who in the past has enjoyed his face-offs against the premier Indian seamer. Mitchell, who usually bats in the middle order in white-ball cricket, has smashed Bumrah for 46 runs (and counting) in T20Is, striking at 200. Bumrah has dismissed him twice thus far.

Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – 37 Runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Although active across formats, Kane Williamson hasn’t recently fared against Bumrah in the T20Is lately; however, in those he had, Williamson enjoyed scoring runs against the best bowler of his time, hitting him for 37 runs without getting dismissed.

Tim Seifert (New Zealand) – 37 Runs*
(Photograph: AFP)

A surprise entrant on this list is another Kiwi batter, Tim Seifert, who has scored 37 runs against Bumrah in the shortest format, but has been found wanting twice during overall face-offs.

