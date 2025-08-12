LOGIN
From Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Sikandar Raza, 5 batters to score fastest T20I hundreds, check who tops list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 12, 2025, 18:45 IST | Updated: Aug 12, 2025, 18:45 IST

From Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Sikandar Raza, here's a look at the top five batters to score fastest T20I hundreds.

Sahil Chauhan (Estonia) - 27 balls
(Photograph: X/EuropeanCricket)

Sahil Chauhan (Estonia) - 27 balls

Estonia's star batter Sahil Chauhan tops the list of batters fastest to score centuries in T20 cricket. He took just 27 balls to complete his century against Cyprus in 2024.

Muhammad Fahad (Turkey) - 29 balls
(Photograph: r/Cricket (Reddit))

Muhammad Fahad (Turkey) - 29 balls

Muhammad Fahad, known for his hard-hitting, features second on this elite list. He took 29 balls to reach his magical triple-figure mark. He achieved this milestone against Bulgaria at Sofia in 2025.

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (Namibia) - 33 ballls
(Photograph: AFP)

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (Namibia) - 33 ballls

In February 2024, Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton completed his ton in just 33 balls against Nepal and became the third quickest batter to score a century in T20 cricket.

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) - 33 balls
(Photograph: Zimbabwe Cricket)

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) - 33 balls

Star Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza also features on this elite list. He took 33 balls to complete his century against Gambia in 2024. It is still the fastest hundred ever scored by a Zimbabwe batter in T20I cricket history.

Kushal Malla (Nepal) - 34 balls
(Photograph: X)

Kushal Malla (Nepal) - 34 balls

Rising star from Nepal Kushal Malla took just 34 balls to score the fifth fastest century in the T20I history. He achieved this milestone against Mongolia in 2023.

