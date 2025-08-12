/From Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton to Sikandar Raza, 5 batters to score fastest T20I hundreds, check who tops list

From Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Sikandar Raza, here's a look at the top five batters to score fastest T20I hundreds.
Estonia's star batter Sahil Chauhan tops the list of batters fastest to score centuries in T20 cricket. He took just 27 balls to complete his century against Cyprus in 2024.
Muhammad Fahad, known for his hard-hitting, features second on this elite list. He took 29 balls to reach his magical triple-figure mark. He achieved this milestone against Bulgaria at Sofia in 2025.
In February 2024, Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton completed his ton in just 33 balls against Nepal and became the third quickest batter to score a century in T20 cricket.
Star Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza also features on this elite list. He took 33 balls to complete his century against Gambia in 2024. It is still the fastest hundred ever scored by a Zimbabwe batter in T20I cricket history.
Rising star from Nepal Kushal Malla took just 34 balls to score the fifth fastest century in the T20I history. He achieved this milestone against Mongolia in 2023.