/From Joe Root to Mushfiqur Rahim, 5 batters to score century in their 100th Test

From Joe Root to Mushfiqur Rahim, here's a look at the top five batters to score century in their 100th Test. This list also includes Graeme Smith, Hashim Amla and David Warner
The former South African captain, Graeme Smith, smashed a brilliant century in his 100th Test match against England in London on Jul 19, 2012. He scored 131 runs, consisting 20 fours and South Africa won that match by an innings and 12 runs.
Another South African star, Hashim Amla, also hammered a hundred in his 100th Test. He scored 134 against Sri Lanka in Johannesburg on Jan 12, 2017. His brilliant partnership with Jean-Paul Duminy, who made 155, helped South Africa to win the match by an innings and 118 runs.
England's batting stalwart, Joe Root, is next on this list. He scored a superb 218 against India in Chennai on Feb 5, 2021, which included 19 fours and two sixes. Root became the first player to score a double century in his 100th Test.
Australia’s former opener David Warner also produced a special performance in his 100th Test. He smashed a double century against South Africa in Melbourne on Dec 26, 2022. He hit 16 fours and two sixes during his innings. Warner played a big role in Australia’s win by an innings and 182 runs.
In the ongoing Test match against Ireland in Mirpur, Mushfiqur Rahim has added his name to this elite list. He scored 106 runs off 214 balls, including five fours, in his 100th Test.