6 batters to reach fastest 5,000 ODI runs: Smriti Mandhana ahead of Virat Kohli, check full list

From Babar Azam to Virat Kohli, meet the five batters who reached 5,000 ODI runs the fastest. The list also features India's only woman cricketer, its vice-captain, Smriti Mandhana.
Babar Azam is the fastest batter to score 5000 runs in ODIs. The former Pakistan skipper reached the mark in just 97 innings, showing his class and consistency at the top of the order.
South Africa’s Hashim Amla reached 5000 ODI runs in 101 innings. Known for his calm batting and timing, Amla built his runs with pure class and became one of South Africa’s most reliable openers.
Smriti Mandhana became the fastest woman to score 5000 ODI runs. She reached the mark against Australia in her 112th innings, continuing to lead India’s batting with her elegant stroke play and fearless approach.
Virat Kohli reached the 5000-run mark in 114 innings, matching Viv Richards. Known for his hunger for runs, Kohli’s chase-master tag started taking shape as he built innings after innings for India.
Viv Richards, one of the most destructive batters in cricket history, reached a major milestone by scoring his 5000th ODI run in just 114 innings for the West Indies. Known for his fearless style and ability to dominate bowlers, Richards became a symbol of the Men in Maroon during the 1970s and 80s.
Australia’s David Warner completed 5000 ODI runs in 115 innings. The left-hander’s aggressive style and quick starts have been key to Australia’s success in limited-overs cricket over the years.