From Harry Brook to Steve Smith, top 5 batters in latest ICC Test rankings 2025

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 10, 2025, 22:48 IST | Updated: Oct 10, 2025, 22:48 IST

From Harry Brook to Steve Smith, here's a look at the top five batters in latest ICC Test rankings 2025. This list also includes Kane Williamson, Joe Root and Temba Bavuma

Joe Root (England) - 908 points
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Joe Root (England) - 908 points

The England batting stalwart, Joe Root, tops the chart of latest ICC Test batting rankings with 908 points. So far, in 158 Test matches, Root has scored 13,543 runs at an average of 51.29. His tally also includes 39 centuries.

Harry Brook (England) - 868 points
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Harry Brook (England) - 868 points

England's young gun, Harry Brook, is placed second on the latest Test ICC rankings with 868 points. In his Test career, Brook has played 30 matches and scored 2,820 runs at average of 57.55. His tally also includes 10 centuries.

He also holds the record for scoring the third-fastest triple century in Test cricket (310 balls).

Kane Williamson (New Zealand) - 850 points
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Kane Williamson (New Zealand) - 850 points

The star Kiwis batter, Kane Williamson, features next on this list. Currently, Williamson with 850 points is placed on third position in the latest Test rankings. In his Test career, he has played 105 matches and scored 9,276 runs.

Williamson also holds the record for the most Test centuries for New Zealand in Test cricket history (33).

Steve Smith (Australia) - 816 points
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Steve Smith (Australia) - 816 points

In the latest ICC Test rankings, Australia's Steve Smith is placed at the fourth position with 816 points. Smith in his Test career has played 119 matches and scored 10,477 runs at average of 56.02. His tally also includes 36 centuries.

Temba Bavuma (South Africa) - 790 points
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Temba Bavuma (South Africa) - 790 points

Proteas' Temba Bavuma is next on this list with 790 points. He is currently placed at the fifth position in the latest Test rankings. So far, the star batter has played 64 Tests and scored 3,708 runs at an average of 38.22.

