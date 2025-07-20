/From Chris Gayle to Babar Azam: 5 batters fastest to 5000 T20 runs, only one Indian on list

From Chris Gayle to Babar Azam, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to score 5000 runs in T20 cricket. Surprisingly, only one Indian is on the list.
Chris Gayle, known as perhaps the best T20 batters in the world, tops the list of batters fastest to score 5000 runs in T20 cricket. He took 135 matches (132 innings) to achieve this milestone.
Star Indian batter KL Rahul comes second on this list. He took 156 matches (143 innings) to complete 5000 runs in T20s.
Former Australian run-machine, Shaun Marsh, comes next on this list. He took 146 matches (144 innings) to complete 5000 runs in T20s.
Stylish Kiwi batter, Devon Conway comes fourth on this list, taking 149 matches (144 innings) to complete 5000 runs in T20s.
Former Pakistani captain, Babar Azam, comes fifth on this list. He took 150 matches (145 innings) to complete his 5000 runs in T20s.