LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Chris Gayle to Babar Azam: 5 batters fastest to 5000 T20 runs, only one Indian on list

From Chris Gayle to Babar Azam: 5 batters fastest to 5000 T20 runs, only one Indian on list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 20, 2025, 20:42 IST | Updated: Jul 20, 2025, 20:42 IST

From Chris Gayle to Babar Azam, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to score 5000 runs in T20 cricket. Surprisingly, only one Indian is on the list.

Chris Gayle - 135 matches (132 innings)
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Chris Gayle - 135 matches (132 innings)

Chris Gayle, known as perhaps the best T20 batters in the world, tops the list of batters fastest to score 5000 runs in T20 cricket. He took 135 matches (132 innings) to achieve this milestone.

KL Rahul - 156 matches (143 innings)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

KL Rahul - 156 matches (143 innings)

Star Indian batter KL Rahul comes second on this list. He took 156 matches (143 innings) to complete 5000 runs in T20s.

Shaun Marsh - 146 matches (144 innings)
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shaun Marsh - 146 matches (144 innings)

Former Australian run-machine, Shaun Marsh, comes next on this list. He took 146 matches (144 innings) to complete 5000 runs in T20s.

Devon Conway - 149 matches (144 innings)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Devon Conway - 149 matches (144 innings)

Stylish Kiwi batter, Devon Conway comes fourth on this list, taking 149 matches (144 innings) to complete 5000 runs in T20s.

Babar Azam - 150 matches (145 innings)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Babar Azam - 150 matches (145 innings)

Former Pakistani captain, Babar Azam, comes fifth on this list. He took 150 matches (145 innings) to complete his 5000 runs in T20s.

Trending Photo

From Chris Gayle to Babar Azam: 5 batters fastest to 5000 T20 runs, only one Indian on list
5

From Chris Gayle to Babar Azam: 5 batters fastest to 5000 T20 runs, only one Indian on list

6 fighter jet features you didn’t know existed
7

6 fighter jet features you didn’t know existed

South Korea hit by deadly floods; worst rainfall in years leaves 17 dead, several missing
7

South Korea hit by deadly floods; worst rainfall in years leaves 17 dead, several missing

From Rashid Khan to Adil Rashid: 7 bowlers with most wickets in T20Is, no Indian on list
7

From Rashid Khan to Adil Rashid: 7 bowlers with most wickets in T20Is, no Indian on list

The animated films that taught us big lessons in small packages: Inside Out, Frozen and more
5

The animated films that taught us big lessons in small packages: Inside Out, Frozen and more