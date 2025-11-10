/From Virat Kohli to Quinton de Kock, 5 batters fastest to 7000 runs in ODIs

From Virat Kohli to Quinton de Kock, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to 7000 runs in ODIs. This list also includes Hashim Amla, Kane Williamson and AB de Villiers
South African great Hashim Amla tops the list of batters fastest to 7000 runs in ODIs. To achieve this milestone, he took 153 matches and 150 innings.
He achieved this feat during an ODI match between South Africa and England in 2017.
The star Proteas opener, Quinton de Kock, features second on this list. He took 158 innings to achieve 7000 runs in ODIs.
Kane Williamson is one of the most stylish batters from the New Zealand and reached his 7000-run mark in ODIs in 167 matches and 159 innings.
He achieved this milestone during an ODI match between New Zealand and South Africa in 2025.
The Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, features fourth on this list. Kohli took 161 innings and 169 matches to achieve 7000 runs in ODIs.
AB de Villiers, known for his attacking batting style, features next on this list. To achieve this milestone, he took 166 innings and 172 matches.