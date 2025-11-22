/From KL Rahul to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 5 batters fastest to 2000 runs in Indian Premier League

LOGIN
Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 22, 2025, 17:32 IST | Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 17:32 IST

From KL Rahul to Ruturaj Gaikwad, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to 2000 runs in Indian Premier League. This list also includes Chris Gayle, Shaun Marsh and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Chris Gayle - 48 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Chris Gayle - 48 innings

West Indies legend Chris Gayle tops the list of batters fastest to 2000 runs in Indian Premier League (IPL). To achieve this milestone, he took 48 innings.

Shaun Marsh - 52 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Shaun Marsh - 52 innings

Australian great Shaun Marsh is second on this list. To achieve this milestone, he took 52 innings.

He achieved this feat during an IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in 2015.

Ruturaj Gaikwad - 57 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Ruturaj Gaikwad - 57 innings

CSK's star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad is third on this list, taking 57 innings to achieve this milestone.

KL Rahul - 60 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

KL Rahul - 60 innings

The star Indian batter, KL Rahul, is the fourth quickest to reach 2000 runs in IPL. He achieved this milestone in 60 innings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 62 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 62 innings

Yashasvi Jaiswal, known for his explosive batting, is next on this list. He took 62 innings to achieve 2000 runs in Indian Premier League.

He achieved this feat during an IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in 2025.

