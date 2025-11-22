/From KL Rahul to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 5 batters fastest to 2000 runs in Indian Premier League

From KL Rahul to Ruturaj Gaikwad, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to 2000 runs in Indian Premier League. This list also includes Chris Gayle, Shaun Marsh and Yashasvi Jaiswal
West Indies legend Chris Gayle tops the list of batters fastest to 2000 runs in Indian Premier League (IPL). To achieve this milestone, he took 48 innings.
Australian great Shaun Marsh is second on this list. To achieve this milestone, he took 52 innings.
He achieved this feat during an IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in 2015.
CSK's star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad is third on this list, taking 57 innings to achieve this milestone.
The star Indian batter, KL Rahul, is the fourth quickest to reach 2000 runs in IPL. He achieved this milestone in 60 innings.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, known for his explosive batting, is next on this list. He took 62 innings to achieve 2000 runs in Indian Premier League.
He achieved this feat during an IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in 2025.