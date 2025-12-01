LOGIN
From Virat Kohli to Kumar Sangakkara, 5 batters fastest to 12,000 ODI runs

Published: Dec 01, 2025, 15:55 IST | Updated: Dec 01, 2025, 15:55 IST

From Virat Kohli to Kumar Sangakkara, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to 12,000 runs in ODIs. This list also includes Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and Sanath Jayasuriya

Virat Kohli (India) - 242 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli (India) - 242 innings

Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, tops the list of batters fastest to 12,000 runs in ODIs. To achieve this milestone, he took 251 matches and 242 innings.

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 300 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 300 innings

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar is the second quickest to reach 12,000 runs in ODI cricket. He achieved this milestone in 309 matches and 300 innings.

Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 314 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 314 innings

The former Australian captain, Ricky Ponting, features third on this list. He took 314 innings and 323 matches to achieve 12,000 runs in ODIs.

Ponting achieved this milestone during a match between Australia and England at Centurion in 2009.

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 336 innings
(Photograph: Others)

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 336 innings

Former Sri Lanka captain and a T20 World Cup winner, Kumar Sangakkara, features fourth on this list, taking 359 matches and 336 innings to achieve this milestone.

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 379 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 379 innings

The former Sri Lankan batter, Sanath Jayasuriya, features next on this list. Jayasuriya took 379 innings and 390 matches to achieve 12,000 runs in ODIs.

