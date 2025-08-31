Between 2006 and 2010, HSBC’s Mexico unit became notorious as the “preferred bank” for drug traffickers, including the Sinaloa and Norte del Valle cartels. US prosecutors revealed that cartel members routinely deposited large sums of cash, delivered in boxes that matched tellers’ window dimensions to expedite transactions. Internal documents showed HSBC had processed over $670 billion in transfers and nearly $9.4 billion in US dollar purchases, despite acknowledging the high risk associated with those transactions. In 2012, HSBC paid a $1.9 billion fine and accepted a deferred prosecution agreement.