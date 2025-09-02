5 Australian bowlers with most wickets in T20Is, Mitchell Starc is second, check which bowler tops the list

From Pat Cummins to Mitchell Starc, here's a look at the top five Australian bowlers with most wickets in T20Is. This list also includes Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood and Ashton Agar.
Adam Zampa, known for his mystery spin bowling, features first on this list with 130 wickets in 103 matches at a bowling average of 21.11. He is considered as one of the best spinners in the current Australian team in international cricket.
With 79 wickets in 65 T20 International matches, Starc features next on this list. Mitchell Starc on Tuesday (September 2) announced his decision to step down from T20 Internationals.
Josh Hazlewood, known for his deadly yorkers, ranked third on this list. In 55 T20 International matches, Hazlewood took 73 wickets at a bowling economy of 7.60.
Australia's current ODI captain, Pat Cummins, is next on this list with 66 wickets in 57 T20I matches at a bowling average of 23.57.
Pat Cummins is well known for his captaincy role and is widely considered as one of the best captains of the Australian cricket team in international cricket.
Ashton Agar, known for his slow left-arm spin, features next on this list with 49 wickets in 49 matches at a bowling average of 23.04. His tally also includes two five-wicket hauls.