/From Greenland Sharks to Glass Sponges, 5 animals that live for more than 100 years

Glass sponges (Hexactinellida) are deep-sea animals with skeletons made of silica, giving them a glass-like look. Their skeletons help to protect them from predators. These deep ocean animals can live up to more than 10,000 years and a maximum of 15,000 years.

A glass sponge in Antarctica’s Ross Sea was found by the scientists and it is believed to be the oldest living animal on Earth. Scientists have also found a glass sponge skeleton in the East China Sea (estimated to be 11,000 years old).