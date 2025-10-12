/5 aircraft that can fly halfway around the world without refuelling

5 remarkable aircraft, including the B-2 Spirit, Boeing 777-200LR, Airbus A340-500, U-2 Dragon Lady, and KC-135 Stratotanker, can fly thousands of miles without refuelling, covering vast global distances.
Several remarkable aircraft can traverse vast distances without stopping for fuel, covering distances that span nearly half the globe. From military stealth bombers to ultra-long-range commercial airliners, these machines push the boundaries of flight endurance through advanced engineering and massive fuel capacities.
The B-2 Spirit bomber can fly approximately 6,900 miles more than (11000 km) without refuelling, powered by four General Electric F118 engines and carrying 167,000 pounds of fuel. According to US Air Force specifications, this flying wing design achieves remarkable efficiency through its stealth technology and aerodynamic shape.
The A340-500 was once the world's longest-range passenger aircraft, capable of flying 9,000 nautical miles with up to 359 passengers in a two-class configuration. As reported by aviation industry sources, Singapore Airlines used this aircraft for the world's longest commercial route from Newark to Singapore, taking over 18 hours.
Boeing's 777-200LR Worldliner set the record for the longest commercial flight without refuelling, covering 11,664 nautical miles from Hong Kong to London in 22 hours and 42 minutes. According to Guinness World Records, this aircraft can carry 301 passengers up to 9,420 nautical miles in regular service with three optional fuel tanks.
The U-2 reconnaissance aircraft can cover more than 7,000 miles without refuelling whilst flying at altitudes above 70,000 feet. According to US Air Force data, this Cold War veteran uses a single General Electric F118 engine and can stay airborne for 12 hours, providing critical intelligence gathering capabilities.
The KC-135 aerial refuelling tanker demonstrated exceptional endurance in 2022 when two aircraft continuously operated for 72 hours, covering over 36,000 miles. According to Air Force reports, the KC-135 has a ferry range of up to 11,015 miles without carrying fuel for transfer, making it one of the most capable long-distance military aircraft.
These five aircraft represent decades of aerospace innovation, combining efficient engines, lightweight materials, and massive fuel capacities to achieve unprecedented range. From military reconnaissance to commercial aviation, engineers continue pushing the boundaries of flight endurance.