Which 5 air forces have the costliest fighter jet fleets?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Oct 13, 2025, 11:48 IST | Updated: Oct 13, 2025, 12:00 IST

The US, France, Europe, and China operate the world’s most expensive fighter jets. These jets combine stealth, speed, and advanced tech, making them critical but costly defence assets worldwide. Know Which nations spend the most on their fighter jets.

United States Air Force - F-22 Raptor about ($334 million per jet)
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

United States Air Force - F-22 Raptor about ($334 million per jet)

The US Air Force owns the world’s most expensive fighter jets, the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor. Each jet costs roughly $334 million when including development and production. The F-22 is a stealth, super fast jet designed for air superiority and advanced missions. Though production ended in 2011, upgrades keep it vital.

French Air Force - Dassault Rafale around ($125 million per jet)
(Photograph: Dassault Aviations)

French Air Force - Dassault Rafale around ($125 million per jet)

France’s fleet centres on the Rafale fighter, costing about $125 million each. It’s a multirole jet known for flexibility in air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. France’s investment keeps the fleet modern with constant upgrades and new technology, maintaining strong European air defence.

Eurofighter Typhoon Consortium - around ($117 million per jet)
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Eurofighter Typhoon Consortium - around ($117 million per jet)

Several European countries including the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain operate Eurofighter Typhoons. Each unit costs around $117 million. The Typhoon focuses on speed, agility, and multirole combat capabilities. Its shared development spreads costs but it remains an expensive aircraft to maintain.

China - Chengdu J-20 around ($110 million per jet)
(Photograph: AFP)

China - Chengdu J-20 around ($110 million per jet)

China’s Chengdu J-20 is estimated at $110 million per aircraft. This stealth fighter supports China’s growing air power ambitions. It features advanced radar, stealth technology, and modern avionics designed to rival western fighters in Asia’s tense airspace.

Russian Air Force - Su-57 stealth fighter ($100 million per jet)
(Photograph: X)

Russian Air Force - Su-57 stealth fighter ($100 million per jet)

Russia’s Su-57 stealth fighter is estimated to cost about $100 million per unit. It is Russia’s first fifth-generation fighter jet, designed to compete with US and Chinese counterparts. The Su-57 combines stealth, supercruise capabilities, and advanced avionics, playing a central role in Russia’s air power.

Why Are Fighter Jets So Expensive?
(Photograph: RAF)

Why Are Fighter Jets So Expensive?

Costs include research, development, production, advanced materials, stealth coatings, powerful engines, and weapons integration. Maintenance and operational costs also raise the total expenses. For example, the F-22’s total program cost reached over $67 billion, showing the scale of investment required.

