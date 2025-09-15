/5 Air forces whose fighter jets are mostly imported

Many countries rely on imported fighter jets to meet defence needs due to cost and technology. These air forces operate largely foreign-made fighters to stay combat ready.
Building jets needs big technology and money. Many countries buy fighters from abroad to quickly get top aircraft for defence and save on complex development.
Mostly operates imported jets such as the Chinese JF-17 and American F-16 fighters. Pakistan relies on these aircraft to maintain air defence capabilities.
UAE uses American jets like F-16 and French Rafales. Its fleet is based largely on imports to ensure high performance with known systems.
While South Korea has a strong aerospace sector, it imports many jets including F-35 fighters from the United States to maintain regional security.
Egypt’s air force depends on Russian MiG and Su jets, and also European aircraft. Imports fill key gaps in its defence needs.
Few of these countries are investing in local defence industries but importing remains a major source. Global politics and defence ties often shape fighter supplies.