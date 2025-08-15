/5 AI-enabled military robots already in battlefield use

Here are the AI-enabled military robots like MQ-9 Reaper, Uran-9, THeMIS, India’s Robotic Mule, and Goalkeeper CIWS are in real battlefield use. These robots improve defence, carry out high-risk jobs, and mark a new age of warfare.
AI enables these robots to process sensor information, avoid threats, and make split-second decisions without waiting for human commands. This reduces risks to soldiers and improves mission efficiency. Defence experts say more nations are expanding AI robot use for border, combat, and support roles every year.
The US-built MQ-9 Reaper is an AI-enabled unmanned aerial vehicle used for long-range surveillance and airstrikes. It can fly for over 27 hours and make real-time decisions using onboard AI to track targets and identify threats. Many times this have proved its power. Reaper has been used in Afghanistan, Syria, and other missions worldwide.
The Russian Uran-9 is a tracked unmanned ground robot deployed for battlefield support and reconnaissance. It features AI-guided systems for detecting and engaging targets with missiles, cannons, and machine guns. Used in recent conflicts, Uran-9 operates both in remote and semi-autonomous modes.
The THeMIS (Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System) is made in Estonia and is being used by NATO allies. This robot can perform resupply missions, casualty evacuation, and can be fitted with remote weapons. AI helps it follow troops, avoid obstacles, and act independently for short distances.
The Indian Army’s Multi-Utility Legged Equipment (MULE) is an AI-driven robotic mule designed for surveillance, logistics, and supply transport, including in high-altitude and difficult terrain. It can work in groups as a “mini robot army” to reduce risks to soldiers and carry loads or sensors as required.
Deployed by several navies, the Goalkeeper Close-In Weapon System (CIWS) uses AI-powered radar and fire control to track and destroy incoming threats such as missiles and aircraft automatically. It is famous for its rapid reaction and autonomous defence capabilities at sea, protecting warships on active duty.