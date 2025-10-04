LOGIN
  From Jasprit Bumrah to Mohammed Siraj, 5 active Indian bowlers with most Test wickets

From Jasprit Bumrah to Mohammed Siraj, 5 active Indian bowlers with most Test wickets

Published: Oct 04, 2025, 19:42 IST

From Jasprit Bumrah to Mohammed Siraj, here's a look at the top five active Indian bowlers with most wickets in Test cricket. This list also includes Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav

Ravindra Jadeja - 334 wickets

World no.1 Test all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, tops the list of active Indian bowlers with most wickets in Tests. In 86 matches, he took 334 wickets at a bowling average of 25.07. His tally also includes 15 five-wicket hauls.

Mohammed Shami - 229 wickets

Indian star pacer Mohammed Shami is also among the top wicket-takers among active Indian cricketers, having picked 229 wickets in 64 matches at a bowling average of 27.71.

Jasprit Bumrah - 222 wickets

Jasprit Bumrah, known for his deadly yorkers, is also part of this elite list with 222 wickets in 49 Test matches at a bowling average of 19.81. His tally also includes 15 five-wicket hauls.

Mohammed Siraj - 130 wickets

The star Indian pacer, Mohammed Siraj, features fourth on this list. In 42 Test matches, he took 130 wickets at a bowling average of 29.93. His tally also includes eight four-wicket hauls and five five-wicket hauls.

Kuldeep Yadav - 60 wickets

Kuldeep Yadav, known for his mystery spin bowling, features next on this list. He took 60 wickets in 14 Test matches at a bowling economy of 3.54.

