/From Jasprit Bumrah to Mohammed Siraj, 5 active Indian bowlers with most Test wickets

From Jasprit Bumrah to Mohammed Siraj, here's a look at the top five active Indian bowlers with most wickets in Test cricket. This list also includes Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav
World no.1 Test all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, tops the list of active Indian bowlers with most wickets in Tests. In 86 matches, he took 334 wickets at a bowling average of 25.07. His tally also includes 15 five-wicket hauls.
Indian star pacer Mohammed Shami is also among the top wicket-takers among active Indian cricketers, having picked 229 wickets in 64 matches at a bowling average of 27.71.
Jasprit Bumrah, known for his deadly yorkers, is also part of this elite list with 222 wickets in 49 Test matches at a bowling average of 19.81. His tally also includes 15 five-wicket hauls.
The star Indian pacer, Mohammed Siraj, features fourth on this list. In 42 Test matches, he took 130 wickets at a bowling average of 29.93. His tally also includes eight four-wicket hauls and five five-wicket hauls.
Kuldeep Yadav, known for his mystery spin bowling, features next on this list. He took 60 wickets in 14 Test matches at a bowling economy of 3.54.