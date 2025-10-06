LOGIN
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 active Indian batters with most runs in ODIs

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 06, 2025, 20:13 IST | Updated: Oct 06, 2025, 20:16 IST

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, here's a look at the top five active Indian batters with most runs in One Day Internationals. This list also includes Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul

Virat Kohli - 14,181 runs
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli - 14,181 runs

Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, tops the list of active Indian batters with most runs in One Day Internationals. In 302 ODIs, Kohli has scored 14,181 runs at an average of 57.88. His tally also includes 74 half-centuries.

Kohli also holds the record for most centuries by an Indian in ODIs (51).

Rohit Sharma - 11,168 runs
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma - 11,168 runs

The former Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, features second on this list with 11,168 runs in 273 ODI matches. His tally also includes 32 centuries and 58 half-centuries.

Rohit holds the record for most double-centuries in One Day Internationals (3).

KL Rahul - 3,043 runs
3 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

KL Rahul - 3,043 runs

KL Rahul, known for his stylish batting, features third on this list. In ODIs, Rahul has played 85 matches and scored 3,043 runs at an average of 49.08.

Ajinkya Rahane - 2,962 runs
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ajinkya Rahane - 2,962 runs

The Indian middle-order batter, Ajinkya Rahane, is fourth on this list. In 90 ODIs, Rahane has scored 2962 runs at an average of 35.26. His tally also includes three centuries and 24 half-centuries.

Shreyas Iyer - 2,845 runs
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shreyas Iyer - 2,845 runs

The star Indian batter, Shreyas Iyer, features fifth on this list with 2,845 runs in 70 ODI matches. His tally also includes five centuries and 22 half-centuries.

Recently, Iyer was named as the vice-captain of India's ODI squad for the upcoming series against Australia.

