/From Ellyse Perry to Marizanne Kapp, 5 active bowlers with most wickets in Women's World Cup

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 20, 2025, 21:50 IST | Updated: Oct 20, 2025, 21:50 IST

From Ellyse Perry to Marizanne Kapp, here's a look at the five active bowlers with most wickets in Women's World Cup. This list also includes Megan Schutt, Lea Tahuhu and Sophie Ecclestone

Megan Schutt (Australia) - 38 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Megan Schutt (Australia) - 38 wickets

Australia's Megan Schutt tops the list of active bowlers with most wickets in Women's World Cup. In 26 matches, Schutt picked up 38 wickets at a bowling average of 25.10.

Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand) - 35 wickets
(Photograph: Reuters)

Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand) - 35 wickets

The star New Zealand pacer, Lea Tahuhu, features second on this list with 35 wickets in 22 Women's World Cup matches. Her tally also includes a single four-wicket haul.

Marizanne Kapp (South Africa) - 35 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Marizanne Kapp (South Africa) - 35 wickets

The star Proteas all-rounder, Marizanne Kapp, is next on this list. In 27 matches, Kapp has picked up 35 wickets at a bowling average of 24.71.

Sophie Ecclestone (England) - 31 wickets
(Photograph: Reuters)

Sophie Ecclestone (England) - 31 wickets

Sophie Ecclestone, known for her mystery spin bowling, features fourth on this list with 31 wickets in 13 Women's World Cup matches. Her tally also includes a single five-wicket haul.

Ellyse Perry (Australia) - 31 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Ellyse Perry (Australia) - 31 wickets

The star Australian all-rounder, Ellyse Perry, features fifth on this list. In 29 WWC matches, Perry has picked up 31 wickets at a bowling average of 25.45.

