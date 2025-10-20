/From Ellyse Perry to Marizanne Kapp, 5 active bowlers with most wickets in Women's World Cup

From Ellyse Perry to Marizanne Kapp, here's a look at the five active bowlers with most wickets in Women's World Cup. This list also includes Megan Schutt, Lea Tahuhu and Sophie Ecclestone
Australia's Megan Schutt tops the list of active bowlers with most wickets in Women's World Cup. In 26 matches, Schutt picked up 38 wickets at a bowling average of 25.10.
The star New Zealand pacer, Lea Tahuhu, features second on this list with 35 wickets in 22 Women's World Cup matches. Her tally also includes a single four-wicket haul.
The star Proteas all-rounder, Marizanne Kapp, is next on this list. In 27 matches, Kapp has picked up 35 wickets at a bowling average of 24.71.
Sophie Ecclestone, known for her mystery spin bowling, features fourth on this list with 31 wickets in 13 Women's World Cup matches. Her tally also includes a single five-wicket haul.
The star Australian all-rounder, Ellyse Perry, features fifth on this list. In 29 WWC matches, Perry has picked up 31 wickets at a bowling average of 25.45.