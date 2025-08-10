From Mitchell Starc to Mohammed Shami, 5 active bowlers with most ODI wickets, two Indians on list

From Mitchell Starc to Mohammed Shami, here's a look at the top five active bowlers with most wickets in One Day Internationals.
Mitchell Starc, known for his deadly Yorkers, tops the list of active bowlers with most wickets in ODIs. In 127 matches, he took 244 wickets at a bowling average of 23.40. His tally also includes nine five-wicket hauls.
Indian star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is also among the top wicket-takers among active cricketers, having picked 231 wickets in 204 matches at a bowling average of 35.41.
England's Adil Rashid is also part of this elite list with 224 wickets in 152 matches at a bowling average of 32.19. His tally also includes two five-wicket hauls.
The star Indian pacer, Mohammed Shami, features fourth on this elite list. In 108 matches, he took 206 wickets at a bowling average of 24.05.
Rashid Khan, known for his mystery spin bowling, features next on this list. He took 199 wickets in 114 matches at a bowling economy of 4.24.