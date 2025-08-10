LOGIN
From Mitchell Starc to Mohammed Shami, 5 active bowlers with most ODI wickets, two Indians on list

Published: Aug 10, 2025, 18:15 IST | Updated: Aug 10, 2025, 18:15 IST

From Mitchell Starc to Mohammed Shami, here's a look at the top five active bowlers with most wickets in One Day Internationals.

Mitchell Starc (Australia) - 244 wickets
Mitchell Starc (Australia) - 244 wickets

Mitchell Starc, known for his deadly Yorkers, tops the list of active bowlers with most wickets in ODIs. In 127 matches, he took 244 wickets at a bowling average of 23.40. His tally also includes nine five-wicket hauls.

Ravindra Jadeja (India) - 231 wickets
Ravindra Jadeja (India) - 231 wickets

Indian star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is also among the top wicket-takers among active cricketers, having picked 231 wickets in 204 matches at a bowling average of 35.41.

Adil Rashid (England) - 224 wickets
Adil Rashid (England) - 224 wickets

England's Adil Rashid is also part of this elite list with 224 wickets in 152 matches at a bowling average of 32.19. His tally also includes two five-wicket hauls.

Mohammed Shami (India) - 206 wickets
Mohammed Shami (India) - 206 wickets

The star Indian pacer, Mohammed Shami, features fourth on this elite list. In 108 matches, he took 206 wickets at a bowling average of 24.05.

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 199 wickets
Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 199 wickets

Rashid Khan, known for his mystery spin bowling, features next on this list. He took 199 wickets in 114 matches at a bowling economy of 4.24.

