From Mitchell Starc to Pat Cummins, 5 active bowlers with most Test wickets, check who tops list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 06, 2025, 16:57 IST | Updated: Oct 06, 2025, 16:57 IST

From Mitchell Starc to Pat Cummins, here's a look at the top five active bowlers with most wickets in Test cricket. This list also includes Nathan Lyon, Kagiso Rabada and Ravindra Jadeja

Nathan Lyon (Australia) - 562 wickets
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Nathan Lyon (Australia) - 562 wickets

Nathan Lyon, known for his mystery spin bowling, tops the list of active bowlers with most wickets in Tests. In 139 matches, he took 562 wickets at a bowling average of 30.14. His tally also includes 24 five-wicket hauls.

Mitchell Starc (Australia) - 402 wickets
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mitchell Starc (Australia) - 402 wickets

Australian star pacer Mitchell Starc is also among the active top wicket-takers, having picked 402 wickets in 100 Test matches at a bowling average of 27.02.

Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) - 336 wickets
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) - 336 wickets

Kagiso Rabada, known for his deadly pace, is also part of this elite list with 336 wickets in 71 Test matches at a bowling average of 21.74. His tally also includes 17 five-wicket hauls.

Ravindra Jadeja (India) - 334 wickets
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravindra Jadeja (India) - 334 wickets

World no.1 Test all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, features fourth on this list. In 86 Test matches, he took 334 wickets at a bowling average of 25.07. His tally also includes 15 four-wicket hauls.

Pat Cummins (Australia) - 309 wickets
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Pat Cummins (Australia) - 309 wickets

Australia's current Test captain, Pat Cummins, features next on this list. He took 309 wickets in 71 Test matches at a bowling economy of 2.88.

Cummins is widely regarded as one of the best captains in Australian Test cricket history.

