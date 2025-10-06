/From Mitchell Starc to Pat Cummins, 5 active bowlers with most Test wickets, check who tops list

From Mitchell Starc to Pat Cummins, here's a look at the top five active bowlers with most wickets in Test cricket. This list also includes Nathan Lyon, Kagiso Rabada and Ravindra Jadeja
Nathan Lyon, known for his mystery spin bowling, tops the list of active bowlers with most wickets in Tests. In 139 matches, he took 562 wickets at a bowling average of 30.14. His tally also includes 24 five-wicket hauls.
Australian star pacer Mitchell Starc is also among the active top wicket-takers, having picked 402 wickets in 100 Test matches at a bowling average of 27.02.
Kagiso Rabada, known for his deadly pace, is also part of this elite list with 336 wickets in 71 Test matches at a bowling average of 21.74. His tally also includes 17 five-wicket hauls.
World no.1 Test all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, features fourth on this list. In 86 Test matches, he took 334 wickets at a bowling average of 25.07. His tally also includes 15 four-wicket hauls.
Australia's current Test captain, Pat Cummins, features next on this list. He took 309 wickets in 71 Test matches at a bowling economy of 2.88.
Cummins is widely regarded as one of the best captains in Australian Test cricket history.