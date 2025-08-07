From Pat Cummins to Ravindra Jadeja, here's a look at the five active bowlers with most wickets in international cricket.
Mitchell Starc, known for his reverse swing and deadly Yorkers, features first on this elite list. In 292 matches, he took 725 wickets at a bowling average of 25.45. His tally also includes 25 five-wicket hauls.
Indian star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is also among the top wicket-takers among active cricketers, having picked 615 wickets in 363 matches at a bowling average of 29.42. His tally also includes 17 five-wicket hauls.
Australia’s Nathan Lyon is also part of the elite list with 592 wickets in 170 matches at a bowling average of 30.95. His tally includes five ten-wicket hauls and 24 five-wicket hauls.
The star Proteas pacer, Kagiso Rabada, features fourth on this list. He took 575 wickets in 242 matches at a bowling average of 24.08. His tally also includes 19 five-wicket hauls.
Australia's ODI captain Pat Cummins also features on this list. In 218 matches, he took 518 wickets at a bowling average of 24.13. His tally also includes two ten-wicket hauls and 15 five-wicket hauls.