From Pat Cummins to Ravindra Jadeja, 5 active bowlers with most international wickets, check who tops list

Published: Aug 07, 2025, 17:23 IST | Updated: Aug 07, 2025, 17:27 IST

From Pat Cummins to Ravindra Jadeja, here's a look at the five active bowlers with most wickets in international cricket.

Mitchell Starc (Australia) - 725 wickets
Mitchell Starc, known for his reverse swing and deadly Yorkers, features first on this elite list. In 292 matches, he took 725 wickets at a bowling average of 25.45. His tally also includes 25 five-wicket hauls.

Ravindra Jadeja (India) - 615 wickets
Indian star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is also among the top wicket-takers among active cricketers, having picked 615 wickets in 363 matches at a bowling average of 29.42. His tally also includes 17 five-wicket hauls.

Nathan Lyon (Australia) - 592 wickets
Australia’s Nathan Lyon is also part of the elite list with 592 wickets in 170 matches at a bowling average of 30.95. His tally includes five ten-wicket hauls and 24 five-wicket hauls.

Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) - 575 wickets
The star Proteas pacer, Kagiso Rabada, features fourth on this list. He took 575 wickets in 242 matches at a bowling average of 24.08. His tally also includes 19 five-wicket hauls.

Pat Cummins (Australia) - 518 wickets
Australia's ODI captain Pat Cummins also features on this list. In 218 matches, he took 518 wickets at a bowling average of 24.13. His tally also includes two ten-wicket hauls and 15 five-wicket hauls.

