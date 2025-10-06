/From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, 5 active batters with most ODI centuries

From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, here's a look at the top five active batters with most centuries in One Day Internationals. This list also includes Joe Root, Babar Azam and Quinton de Kock
Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, tops the list of active batters with most centuries in One Day Internationals. In 302 matches, Kohli has scored 14,181 runs at an average of 57.88. His tally also includes 51 centuries.
The former Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, features second on this list with 32 centuries. Overall, in ODIs, Rohit has played 273 matches and scored 11,168 runs at an average of 48.76.
Rohit also holds the record for the highest individual score by a batter in ODI format when he scored 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014.
South Africa's star wicket-keeper batter, Quinton de Kock, is next on this list. In 155 ODIs, de Kock has scored 6,770 runs at an average of 45.74. His tally also includes 21 centuries.
Recently, he reversed his retirement for one-day internationals and been recalled by South Africa for their ODIs and T20Is series against Pakistan.
Pakistan's Babar Azam is next on this list with 19 centuries. In ODIs, Babar has played 134 matches and scored 6291 runs at an average of 54.23.
Star England batter, Joe Root, features fifth on this list with 19 centuries in 183 ODI matches.
Root also holds the record for most ODI centuries for England (19).