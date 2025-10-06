LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, 5 active batters with most ODI centuries

From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, 5 active batters with most ODI centuries

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 06, 2025, 22:28 IST | Updated: Oct 06, 2025, 22:28 IST

From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, here's a look at the top five active batters with most centuries in One Day Internationals. This list also includes Joe Root, Babar Azam and Quinton de Kock

Virat Kohli (India) - 51 centuries
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli (India) - 51 centuries

Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, tops the list of active batters with most centuries in One Day Internationals. In 302 matches, Kohli has scored 14,181 runs at an average of 57.88. His tally also includes 51 centuries.

Rohit Sharma (India) - 32 centuries
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma (India) - 32 centuries

The former Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, features second on this list with 32 centuries. Overall, in ODIs, Rohit has played 273 matches and scored 11,168 runs at an average of 48.76.

Rohit also holds the record for the highest individual score by a batter in ODI format when he scored 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014.

Quinton de Kock (South Africa) - 21 centuries
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Quinton de Kock (South Africa) - 21 centuries

South Africa's star wicket-keeper batter, Quinton de Kock, is next on this list. In 155 ODIs, de Kock has scored 6,770 runs at an average of 45.74. His tally also includes 21 centuries.

Recently, he reversed his retirement for one-day internationals and been recalled by South Africa for their ODIs and T20Is series against Pakistan.

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 19 centuries
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 19 centuries

Pakistan's Babar Azam is next on this list with 19 centuries. In ODIs, Babar has played 134 matches and scored 6291 runs at an average of 54.23.

Joe Root (England) - 19 centuries
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Joe Root (England) - 19 centuries

Star England batter, Joe Root, features fifth on this list with 19 centuries in 183 ODI matches.

Root also holds the record for most ODI centuries for England (19).

Trending Photo

7 critical risks of artificial intelligence in space
7

7 critical risks of artificial intelligence in space

From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill, top 5 batters in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025
5

From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill, top 5 batters in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025

From Virat Kohli to VVS Laxman, 5 Indian batters with more ODI hundreds than Sachin Tendulkar on Australian soil
5

From Virat Kohli to VVS Laxman, 5 Indian batters with more ODI hundreds than Sachin Tendulkar on Australian soil

5 Best Virat Kohli innings on Australian soil ft 82* vs Pakistan in 2022 T20 World Cup
5

5 Best Virat Kohli innings on Australian soil ft 82* vs Pakistan in 2022 T20 World Cup

From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, 5 active batters with most ODI centuries
5

From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, 5 active batters with most ODI centuries