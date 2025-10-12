/From Yashasvi Jaiswal to Steve Smith, 5 active batters with highest average in Test cricket

LOGIN
Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 12, 2025, 16:00 IST | Updated: Oct 12, 2025, 16:00 IST

From Yashasvi Jaiswal to Steve Smith, here's a look at the five active batters with highest average in Test cricket. This list also includes Kamindu Mendis, Harry Brook and Kane Williamson

Kamindu Mendis (Sri Lanka) - 62.66
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Kamindu Mendis (Sri Lanka) - 62.66

The star Sri Lankan middle-order batter, Kamindu Mendis, tops the list of active batters with highest average in Test cricket. In his Test career, Mendis has played 14 matches and scored 1,316 runs at an average of 62.66. His tally also includes five centuries.

Harry Brook (England) - 57.55
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Harry Brook (England) - 57.55

England's Harry Brook is next on this list with a brilliant average of 57.55. In Tests, Brook has scored 2820 runs in 30 matches.

He also holds the record for scoring the third-fastest triple century in Test cricket (310 balls).

Steve Smith (Australia) - 56.02
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Steve Smith (Australia) - 56.02

Steven Smith, one of Australia's greatest Test batters, features third on this list. In 119 Test matches, Smith has scored 10,477 runs at an average of 56.02. His tally also includes 36 centuries.

Smith is widely considered as one of the best Test batters in current cricket era.

Kane Williamson (New Zealand) - 54.88
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Kane Williamson (New Zealand) - 54.88

The star Kiwis batter, Kane Williamson, features fourth on this list with 9,276 runs in 105 Test matches at an average of 54.88. His tally also includes 37 half-centuries.

Williamson also holds the record for the most Test centuries for New Zealand in Test cricket history (33).

Yashasvi Jaiswal (India) - 52.60
5 / 5
(Photograph: PTI)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (India) - 52.60

With a batting average of 52.60 in Tests, India's Yashasvi Jaiswal is next on this list. So far, the young batter has played 26 Test matches and scored 2420 runs. His tally also includes seven centuries and 12 half-centuries.

