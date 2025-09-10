/5 accessories that come with Apple iPhone Air

Alongside the iPhone Air, Apple has released a new set of accessories designed to fit its thinner body and to extend its usability. These products aim to complement the phone’s design while offering practical features for everyday use.
The MagSafe Battery Pack has been redesigned in a slimmer profile to match iPhone Air’s thinness. It magnetically attaches to the back of the phone and provides additional power, extending video playback time to as much as 40 hours when used together.
Apple has produced a translucent protective case with a back panel that is less than one millimetre thick. It is available in two finishes, Frost and Shadow, and is designed to offer protection against minor drops while keeping the design visible.
A reinforced polycarbonate bumper case has also been introduced. This accessory covers only the edges of the device, offering impact protection without adding bulk, and is available in four colours that match the iPhone Air.
Apple has designed a crossbody strap that connects to the cases using slim, flexible magnets. The strap’s length can be adjusted easily, making it more practical for people who want to carry the phone securely while keeping their hands free.
All of these accessories are integrated into Apple’s wider MagSafe ecosystem. This ensures compatibility with existing MagSafe chargers and accessories, allowing users to mix and match as needed.
The design of the accessories emphasises portability, reflecting the phone’s ultra-thin and light profile. Each item has been built to add functionality without undermining the compact feel of the iPhone Air.
Apple appears to be targeting users who value both design and convenience. The accessories are positioned as everyday essentials for extending battery life, protecting the phone, and making it easier to carry.