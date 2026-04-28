/465-foot superyacht with helipad, submarine: Sanctioned Russian billionaire-linked $500m Nord sails through blockaded Strait of Hormuz

The journey places the vessel among a limited number of ships currently navigating the route, which typically handles about one-fifth of global oil trade under normal conditions.
A luxury superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov has sailed through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most tightly controlled maritime corridors amid the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran. Shipping data cited by Reuters showed the vessel, Nord, completing the passage over the weekend, marking a rare transit through waters where movement has been heavily restricted since February.
According to MarineTraffic data, the 142-metre (465-foot) yacht departed a Dubai marina at around 1400 GMT on Friday, crossed the strait on Saturday morning and arrived in Muscat early on Sunday. The journey places the vessel among a limited number of ships currently navigating the route, which typically handles about one-fifth of global oil trade under normal conditions.
It remains unclear how the yacht secured permission to pass through the strait. Iran has sharply curtailed maritime traffic in the area as part of its response to the US blockade on its ports. Reuters reported that only a small number of vessels, mostly merchant ships, are now transiting daily, compared with an average of 125 to 140 passages before the conflict escalated on February 28.
Nord ranks among the world’s largest private yachts, with a reported value of more than $500 million. Citing industry publication Superyacht Times, Reuters reported that the vessel features 20 staterooms, a swimming pool, a helipad and even a submarine.
The restricted access reflects a broader geopolitical standoff. The United States has sought to limit Iran’s oil exports through a blockade, while Tehran has demonstrated its capacity to disrupt shipping in the narrow waterway at the entrance to the Gulf. The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical artery for global energy supplies, amplifying the significance of any movement through it.
Mordashov, a steel magnate with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, is not formally listed as the yacht’s owner. However, shipping data and Russian corporate records from 2025 indicate that Nord is registered to a Russian firm owned by his wife. The firm is based in Cherepovets, where his company Severstal is also registered. Mordashov is among several Russian businessmen sanctioned by the United States and the European Union following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The passage coincides with ongoing diplomatic activity. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi travelled to Russia for talks with President Putin after engaging with mediators in Pakistan and Oman. Meanwhile, Tehran has indicated, according to Associated Press reporting, that it could ease restrictions on the strait if the US lifts its blockade and halts hostilities.