46 years of 'Sholay': 8 interesting facts and trivia about the movie that you may have not known

'Sholay', touted to be one of the greatest films of Indian cinema, turned 46 on August 16. The Ramesh Sippy directorial was not just a movie, but a phenomenon in many ways. The dialogue, scenes and story of the cult movie remain popular even after 4 decades of its release.

There are plenty of reasons why millions of Indians will pick 'Sholay' as one of their favourite Hindi movies of all time. Marking the 46th anniversary of the movie, we take a look at the interesting facts about the blockbuster movie.