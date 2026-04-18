/'45,000 rescued, one baby born': How USS Abraham Lincoln's true capabilities were revealed during a volcanic disaster

The critical factor that made Abraham Lincoln's sudden diversion possible and made her the right ship to lead the armada was nuclear propulsion. Her two Westinghouse A4W nuclear reactors produce 260,000 shaft horsepower and give the carrier a theoretical range of unlimited nautical miles. A conventionally-fueled carrier of comparable size must calculate fuel remaining at all times and plan port calls around replenishment schedules. Abraham Lincoln had no such constraint. When Pinatubo erupted, the Navy did not need to ask ‘does she have enough fuel to divert?’ The answer was always yes. She was redirected, and she went turning a combat deployment into a humanitarian mission without missing a beat.