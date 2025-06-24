LOGIN
41 years after Rakesh Sharma, Shubhanshu Shukla to make history with Axiom Mission 4

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 24, 2025, 21:41 IST | Updated: Jun 24, 2025, 21:41 IST

Rakesh Sharma made history as India’s first astronaut in space. Now, Shubhanshu Shukla will become the first Indian to reach the ISS on Axiom Mission 4, marking a new era in India’s space journey. He will conduct experiments and represent India in global space research.

Rakesh Sharma & Shubhanshu Shukla
1 / 7
(Photograph:Wikipedia)

Rakesh Sharma & Shubhanshu Shukla

Rakesh Sharma was the first Indian in space in 1984. Now, Shubhanshu Shukla is set to become the first Indian astronaut to reach the International Space Station, marking a new era for India’s space journey.

Rakesh Sharma: The First Indian in Space
2 / 7
(Photograph:Wikipedia | X)

Rakesh Sharma: The First Indian in Space

On 3 April 1984, Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma flew aboard the Soviet Soyuz T-11. He spent nearly 8 days on the Salyut 7 space station, conducting 43 experiments in bio-medicine and remote sensing.

A Historic Indo-Soviet Mission
3 / 7
(Photograph:X)

A Historic Indo-Soviet Mission

Sharma’s flight was part of the Soviet Interkosmos programme, showing strong Indo-Soviet cooperation. His mission proved India’s capability in space and inspired generations of scientists and students.

Shubhanshu Shukla: India’s Next Space Hero
4 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

Shubhanshu Shukla: India’s Next Space Hero

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, an Indian Air Force officer, is set to launch to the ISS as part of Axiom Mission 4. He will be the first Indian to live and work on the ISS, 41 years after Sharma’s journey.

Training for a New Era
5 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Training for a New Era

Shukla trained at Russia’s Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center and in facilities across Europe and India. He will serve as the pilot on Ax-4, conducting science experiments and representing India in global space research.

What Makes Shukla’s Mission Special?
6 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

What Makes Shukla’s Mission Special?

Unlike Sharma’s government-to-government mission, Shukla’s flight is a commercial partnership with Axiom Space, NASA, and SpaceX. He will spend 14 days on the ISS, running over 60 experiments, including seven designed by ISRO.

India’s Space Legacy Continues
7 / 7
(Photograph:PTI)

India’s Space Legacy Continues

From Rakesh Sharma’s pioneering flight to Shubhanshu Shukla’s ISS mission, India’s space story is one of courage, science, and progress. Shukla’s journey opens a new chapter for Indian human spaceflight.

