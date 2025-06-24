/41 years after Rakesh Sharma, Shubhanshu Shukla to make history with Axiom Mission 4

Rakesh Sharma made history as India’s first astronaut in space. Now, Shubhanshu Shukla will become the first Indian to reach the ISS on Axiom Mission 4, marking a new era in India’s space journey. He will conduct experiments and represent India in global space research.
On 3 April 1984, Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma flew aboard the Soviet Soyuz T-11. He spent nearly 8 days on the Salyut 7 space station, conducting 43 experiments in bio-medicine and remote sensing.
Sharma’s flight was part of the Soviet Interkosmos programme, showing strong Indo-Soviet cooperation. His mission proved India’s capability in space and inspired generations of scientists and students.
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, an Indian Air Force officer, is set to launch to the ISS as part of Axiom Mission 4. He will be the first Indian to live and work on the ISS, 41 years after Sharma’s journey.
Shukla trained at Russia’s Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center and in facilities across Europe and India. He will serve as the pilot on Ax-4, conducting science experiments and representing India in global space research.
Unlike Sharma’s government-to-government mission, Shukla’s flight is a commercial partnership with Axiom Space, NASA, and SpaceX. He will spend 14 days on the ISS, running over 60 experiments, including seven designed by ISRO.
From Rakesh Sharma’s pioneering flight to Shubhanshu Shukla’s ISS mission, India’s space story is one of courage, science, and progress. Shukla’s journey opens a new chapter for Indian human spaceflight.