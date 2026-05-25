The maiden edition of multinational joint military Exercise PRAGATI 2026, which commenced on 20 May 2026 at Umroi, Meghalaya, is underway with full swing. The exercise includes over 400 military personnel from 12 friendly nations, along with India, which has a shared vision towards regional peace, security and cooperation. As per the Defence Ministry, 12 friendly nations are Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Seychelles, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.