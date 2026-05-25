Exercise PRAGATI 2026, underway in Meghalaya, brings together 400 troops from 12 friendly nations for joint counter-terrorism and jungle warfare training. The drill focuses on tactical skills, military cooperation, and regional peace through intensive exercises and team-building activities.
The maiden edition of multinational joint military Exercise PRAGATI 2026, which commenced on 20 May 2026 at Umroi, Meghalaya, is underway with full swing. The exercise includes over 400 military personnel from 12 friendly nations, along with India, which has a shared vision towards regional peace, security and cooperation. As per the Defence Ministry, 12 friendly nations are Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Seychelles, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.
Over the last three days, the teams have undergone intensive training in semi-mountainous and jungle environments, carrying out exercises such as rock craft, ambush and counter-ambush operations, slithering, jungle lane firing, and bus intervention drills. Sniper and AK-203 shooting competitions were also organised to improve operational skills, confidence, and professional coordination among the participants.
Additional Director General of Infantry, Indian Army, Major General Sunil Sheoran, welcomed all contingents in his opening address, highlighting the importance of collective engagement in addressing contemporary security challenges. He inspired participants to be involved with openness, mutual respect and an eagerness to learn from one another’s experiences and skills.
The exercise also emphasised building camaraderie and stronger military ties through sports and informal interactions. Personnel from allied nations took part in basketball, volleyball, and tug-of-war events, promoting teamwork, mutual trust, and the spirit of brotherhood shared among armed forces across nations.
The two-week exercise is centred around counter-terrorism operations in semi-mountainous and jungle terrain, which also include joint planning exercises, tactical drills and coordinated operations made to improve adaptability, endurance and tactical proficiency of all the participating troops.