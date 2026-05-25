LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /400 soldiers, 13 nations, one mission: Exercise PRAGATI 2026 is in full swing in Meghalaya - In Pics

400 soldiers, 13 nations, one mission: Exercise PRAGATI 2026 is in full swing in Meghalaya - In Pics

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: May 25, 2026, 13:28 IST | Updated: May 25, 2026, 13:31 IST

Exercise PRAGATI 2026, underway in Meghalaya, brings together 400 troops from 12 friendly nations for joint counter-terrorism and jungle warfare training. The drill focuses on tactical skills, military cooperation, and regional peace through intensive exercises and team-building activities.

PRAGATI 2026
1 / 5
(Photograph: ANI)

PRAGATI 2026

The maiden edition of multinational joint military Exercise PRAGATI 2026, which commenced on 20 May 2026 at Umroi, Meghalaya, is underway with full swing. The exercise includes over 400 military personnel from 12 friendly nations, along with India, which has a shared vision towards regional peace, security and cooperation. As per the Defence Ministry, 12 friendly nations are Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Seychelles, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

Intensive training
2 / 5
(Photograph: ANI)

Intensive training

Over the last three days, the teams have undergone intensive training in semi-mountainous and jungle environments, carrying out exercises such as rock craft, ambush and counter-ambush operations, slithering, jungle lane firing, and bus intervention drills. Sniper and AK-203 shooting competitions were also organised to improve operational skills, confidence, and professional coordination among the participants.

Contemporary security challenges
3 / 5
(Photograph: X/@kishanchand_89)

Contemporary security challenges

Additional Director General of Infantry, Indian Army, Major General Sunil Sheoran, welcomed all contingents in his opening address, highlighting the importance of collective engagement in addressing contemporary security challenges. He inspired participants to be involved with openness, mutual respect and an eagerness to learn from one another’s experiences and skills.

Stronger military ties
4 / 5
(Photograph: X/@prodefgau)

Stronger military ties

The exercise also emphasised building camaraderie and stronger military ties through sports and informal interactions. Personnel from allied nations took part in basketball, volleyball, and tug-of-war events, promoting teamwork, mutual trust, and the spirit of brotherhood shared among armed forces across nations.

Counter-terrorism operations
5 / 5
(Photograph: X/@prodefgau)

Counter-terrorism operations

The two-week exercise is centred around counter-terrorism operations in semi-mountainous and jungle terrain, which also include joint planning exercises, tactical drills and coordinated operations made to improve adaptability, endurance and tactical proficiency of all the participating troops.

Trending Photo

Meet Top 5 Batters with Most Sixes in IPL 2026 League Stage
5

Meet Top 5 Batters with Most Sixes in IPL 2026 League Stage

Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in IPL 2026 (league stage)
5

Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in IPL 2026 (league stage)

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in IPL 2026 (league stage)
5

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in IPL 2026 (league stage)

California declares emergency as massive chemical tank threatens to explode, forces mass evacuation
7

California declares emergency as massive chemical tank threatens to explode, forces mass evacuation

Tear gas by riot police and Opposition eviction: Dramatic scenes emerge from Turkey — What's happening | WION Decodes
5

Tear gas by riot police and Opposition eviction: Dramatic scenes emerge from Turkey — What's happening | WION Decodes