/40 years of Chernobyl disaster: What really happened that night? — See details in PICS

Disaster at Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in northern Ukraine on the banks of the Pripyat River (then part of the Soviet Union) occurred at 1:23 am on April 26 (22:23 GMT, April 25), 1986, where a botched safety test triggered a catastrophic blast in reactor four, where a steam explosion and subsequent graphite fire blew off the reactor roof. The explosion penetrated through the wall of the building, sending an enormous amount of radioactive smoke into the atmosphere, where nuclear fuel burned for over 10 days. In response, helicopters were used to dump thousands of tonnes of sand, clay and lead in a desperate bid to smother the fire.