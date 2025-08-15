/‘4 million times the Sun’s mass’: 5 facts about the closest supermassive black hole to Earth

A black hole is a region of space where gravity is so intense that nothing, not even light, can escape. It forms when a massive star collapses at the end of its life, compressing its matter into a singularity surrounded by an event horizon, the point of no return beyond which anything crossing is inevitably pulled inward. Despite being invisible, black holes betray their presence through their powerful effects on nearby stars and gas. But do you know which supermassive black hole is closest to Earth, and just how massive it really is?