/4 Indian cities in top 10 list of those with slowest traffic in the world

The Annual TomTom Traffic Index has revealed the cities with the slowest-moving traffic in the world in 2025. Four Indian cities are in the top 10, while several other major hubs from around the world have also earned the infamous distinction.
The Annual TomTom Traffic Index has ranked four Indian megacities in the top 10 list of those with the slowest traffic in the world in 2025. The index defines megacities as those with a population of more than 8 million people. The index analyses GPS data in 501 cities across 62 countries on six continents to offer an overview of traffic congestion and movement patterns.
The capital city of the United Kingdom was the slowest city in the world in 2025. Commuters moved only about 16.5 km per hour, and 4.1 km in 15 minutes. They lost 141 hours during rush hour per year.
Bengaluru, the IT hub in Karnataka, is second with an average speed of 16.6 km per hr. With a congestion rate of 74.4 per cent, commuters cover a distance of 4.2 km in 15 minutes. The time lost during rush hour per year is 168 hours.
The capital city of Mexico is third on the list, with commuters covering 17.4 km in an hour and 4.4 km in 15 minutes. A total of 184 hours were lost in traffic.
The capital city of the Indian state of Telangana is fourth with a movement rate of 18.4 km per hour. Commuters moved only 4.6 km in 15 minutes, and lost 123 hours in traffic every year.
The capital and largest city of Colombia has the fifth slowest traffic in the world. The average distance covered in an hour was 18.9 kilometres, and 4.7 km in 15 minutes. People lost 153 hours stuck in traffic.
The bustling and global metropolis in the United States also has severe traffic issues, with an average distance of 19 kilometres covered in an hour. In 15 minutes, traffic moves only about 4.8 kilometres, with 125 hours lost every year in traffic.
The metropolitan area, with about a third of Argentina's total population, has an average traffic movement rate of 19 kilometres per hour, with 4.8 kilometres in 15 minutes. Residents lost 126 hours in traffic.
The capital city of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu has the eighth slowest traffic in the world. Commuters cover 19.2 kilometres in an hour, and move 4.8 kilometres in 15 minutes. Being stuck in traffic led to losing 132 hours per year.
The French capital city is ranked ninth, where traffic moves at only 20 kilometres per hour. Commuters covered a distance of 5 kilometres in 15 minutes, and lost 109 hours stuck in congestion every year.
The largest city in the Indian state of Gujarat rounds up the top 10 rankings. Traffic moves only 20.7 kilometres in an hour and 5.2 kilometres in 15 minutes. People lose 106 hours every year stuck in traffic.