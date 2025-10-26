/4 days of Chhath Puja and the hidden spiritual lessons every devotee should know

Kharna is observed with a strict waterless fast, broken only in the evening after offering jaggery-based kheer (sweet pudding) and roti (flatbread) to the Sun God. This act of fasting and offering signifies devotion and self-discipline. The preparation of the prasad (offering) is done with utmost care, and the consumption of the prasad marks the commencement of a 36-hour nirjala (without food and water) fast, emphasising endurance and spiritual focus.



