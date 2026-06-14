/4 Darkest Chapters in Brazil’s FIFA World Cup History

Brazil competed in their first game of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in North America, playing a 1-1 draw against the tournament’s dark horse, Morocco. Looking like a pale shadow of themselves, Brazil escaped a horrifying loss. Let’s look at their four darkest chapters in WC history.
Eight years before they won their first FIFA World Cup (in 1958), the 1950 edition’s host, Brazil, came agonisingly close to winning their maiden WC crown, only for former one-time winner Uruguay to beat them 2-1. Brazil lost the match in front of nearly 100,000 fans, causing a period of national mourning.
32 years later, Brazil’s greatest side to have never won a World Cup, featuring icons like Zico, Sócrates, and Falcão, suffered a shocking 2-3 defeat at the hands of Paolo Rossi’s Italy in a thrilling second-group-stage game.
The original Ronaldo, the ‘R9’, suffered a bizarre pre-match convulsion ahead of the side’s crucial 1998 final against the eventual winners, France, leaving the two-time WC winner to play like his shadow, as they were beaten 0-3.
In perhaps the greatest shocker in FIFA World Cup history, the hosts and title contenders, Brazil, suffered their biggest defeat in this tournament ever, losing 1-7 to Germany in the semifinal. By the 29th minute, the Germans were leading 5-0, later making it 7-1 to pile misery on countless Brazilian supporters.