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4 captains who could be sacked after IPL 2026

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: May 12, 2026, 19:07 IST | Updated: May 12, 2026, 19:07 IST

IPL 2026 is entering its fag end, and, like each season, a few teams have made it through while others lag. Ahead of the next season, a few IPL captains wouldn’t possibly be holding their positions. Let’s take a look at them.

Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians)
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(Photograph: AFP)

Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians)

The most high-profile name on this list is Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya, whose relationship with the management and the owners has apparently fallen off following the ‘girlfriend culture in IPL’ fiasco. Currently out with a back injury, Pandya is unlikely to return to the XI, and subsequently, may be relieved of his captaincy duties ahead of IPL 2027.

Rishabh Pant (Lucknow Super Giants)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rishabh Pant (Lucknow Super Giants)

Another massive name on this list is that of LSG captain and the most expensive player of all time, Rishabh Pant. Not a perfect T20 cricketer and a captain material yet, Pant could see his owners losing faith in him as the captain going forward. Alongside Pandya’s MI, Pant’s LSG has also been eliminated from the playoff race.

Ajinkya Rahane (Kolkata Knight Riders)
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(Photograph: Others)

Ajinkya Rahane (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Turning 38 next month, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane could be done with being a franchise skipper once the next season comes around. Although his team has now begun to do well in IPL 2026, winning four straight games, Rahane’s form and captaincy (template) haven’t been too appealing for fans and the franchise.

Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals)
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(Photograph: Others)

Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals)

Perhaps the easiest of the picks is all-rounder Axar Patel. A complete misfit in his role as franchise captain, Axar could be sacked as Delhi Capitals’ skipper, come the next season. His team, however, has minimal hopes of going through the last four in IPL 2026.

Special mentions
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(Photograph: Others)

Special mentions

Two other names who might now stay as captains of their respective teams are Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royals) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Chennai Super Kings). However, it’s their team’s position on the points table this season, which will decide their future.

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