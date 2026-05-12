/4 captains who could be sacked after IPL 2026

IPL 2026 is entering its fag end, and, like each season, a few teams have made it through while others lag. Ahead of the next season, a few IPL captains wouldn’t possibly be holding their positions. Let’s take a look at them.
The most high-profile name on this list is Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya, whose relationship with the management and the owners has apparently fallen off following the ‘girlfriend culture in IPL’ fiasco. Currently out with a back injury, Pandya is unlikely to return to the XI, and subsequently, may be relieved of his captaincy duties ahead of IPL 2027.
Another massive name on this list is that of LSG captain and the most expensive player of all time, Rishabh Pant. Not a perfect T20 cricketer and a captain material yet, Pant could see his owners losing faith in him as the captain going forward. Alongside Pandya’s MI, Pant’s LSG has also been eliminated from the playoff race.
Turning 38 next month, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane could be done with being a franchise skipper once the next season comes around. Although his team has now begun to do well in IPL 2026, winning four straight games, Rahane’s form and captaincy (template) haven’t been too appealing for fans and the franchise.
Perhaps the easiest of the picks is all-rounder Axar Patel. A complete misfit in his role as franchise captain, Axar could be sacked as Delhi Capitals’ skipper, come the next season. His team, however, has minimal hopes of going through the last four in IPL 2026.
Two other names who might now stay as captains of their respective teams are Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royals) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Chennai Super Kings). However, it’s their team’s position on the points table this season, which will decide their future.