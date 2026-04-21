/4/20, the stoner holiday: From its debated origins to global celebrations – All you need to know

The origins of the date and the term are murky. Popular misconceptions include references to it being the police code for marijuana possession or connections with Bob Dylan's song "Rainy Day Women No. 12 & 35”. It is also worth noting that 4/20 is Adolf Hitler’s birthday. The widely accepted origin traces back to a group of five students called the “Waldos” at San Rafael High School in California, who would meet at 4:20 pm to smoke a joint and started using “420” as their code for the activities.