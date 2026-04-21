/4/20, the stoner holiday: From its debated origins to global celebrations – All you need to know

April 20, or 4/20, marks an informal cannabis holiday rooted in counterculture. Users across the world celebrate the day by partaking in cannabis consumption. The day blends celebration, activism and commerce as individuals gather in large numbers across the United States and Europe.
April 20 marks Marijuana culture’s high holiday, 420 or 4/20, an annual gathering of pot smokers. Individuals across demographics come together to smoke their lungs out on the unofficial stoner holiday. This year also saw the international counterculture holiday attract discounts and deals on cannabis as its sales surged.
The origins of the date and the term are murky. Popular misconceptions include references to it being the police code for marijuana possession or connections with Bob Dylan's song "Rainy Day Women No. 12 & 35”. It is also worth noting that 4/20 is Adolf Hitler’s birthday. The widely accepted origin traces back to a group of five students called the “Waldos” at San Rafael High School in California, who would meet at 4:20 pm to smoke a joint and started using “420” as their code for the activities.
The day is also used to advocate for cannabis liberalisation and legalisation. People gather and campaign for cannabis to be more widely accepted and available. Recreational marijuana has been legalised in 24 states of the US, plus Washington DC, with Germany, Malta and Luxembourg leading legalisation in Europe. 4/20 hence becomes a focal point in cannabis culture, serving as a reminder of the legal implications of being part of the high culture.
California, the state where 4/20 reportedly traces its origins, celebrates the day in full swing even after nearly a decade since weed was legalised in 2016. The biggest event in San Francisco is SF Space Walk, a week-long celebration of cannabis leading up to 4/20, according to USA Today. For years, the city's Parks and Recreation department hosted the annual 4/20 gathering at Hippie Hill in Golden Gate Park.
Berlin is the hub for Germany’s expanding cannabis culture and business, and saw rallies and other 420 events to mark the day. Germany celebrated its first legal 4/20 in 2024 after recreational marijuana was legalised the same month. Around 4,000 people gathered at the landmark Brandenburg Gate for a “smoke-in” in 2024, with the crowd holding signs reading “Not everyone wants to drink”, reported The Times of India.
Denver, Colorado, had celebrations in swing, with the Mile High 420 Festival held at Denver’s Civic Center Park attracting large numbers. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) encouraged people to avoid driving while impaired and even partnered with AAA Colorado to offer a $10 Uber ride credit to festival attendees, reported KOAA News.
According to a 2018 study published in the JAMA Internal Medicine authored by John A. Staples, fatal car crashes in the United States increased significantly on April 20, with a total of 1,369 drivers involved after 4:20 pm on 20 April. Driving after cannabis consumption, THC intoxication typically impairs driving abilities for 3-10 hours; however, driving post cannabis consumption is common despite strict drug-impaired driving laws in the States.