3TCricket: South African players, officials take a knee in support of Black Lives Matter movement

Players, support staff and officials took a knee in solidarity with the global Black Lives Matter movement ahead of the 3TC Solidarity Cup cricket match between KG’s Kingfishers, Quinny’s Kites and AB’s Eagles at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on July 18, 2020.

A brand new format of cricket - 3TC - started on July 18

A brand new format of cricket - 3TC - started on July 18 in South Africa as Proteas players participated to kickstart the cricket season in the country. Big names from South African cricket such as AB de Villiers, Temba Bavuma and Reeza Hendricks were seen leading the three sides.

(Photograph:AFP)