To follow the comet's journey, several online tools provide live tracking:

TheSkyLive: Offers real-time position data, sky charts, and ephemerides for 3I/ATLAS. You can access the live position tracker here:

Star Walk 2: A mobile app that allows you to point your device at the sky to identify celestial objects, including 3I/ATLAS. Simply search for "C/2025 N1" within the app.

Sky Tonight: Another mobile app that provides interactive sky maps and allows you to track 3I/ATLAS's position over time. Search for "C/2025 N1" to locate the comet.