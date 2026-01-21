/3I/ATLAS, Earth and Sun enter rare alignment on January 22: Here is why it matters

On this day, scientists will be looking at 3I/ATLAS from the direction of the Sun. It will appear just as it would from the Sun on this day. This means the anti-tail will be directed right at Earth. This event will be a chance to explore the sunward jet and the mini-jets. This anti-tail runs for hundreds of thousands of kilometres, cutting through the solar winds. How it is holding up in this manner for so long remains a mystery which could be solved on January 22.