3I/ATLAS anti-tail quivered every 7.75 hours before perihelion, spans 500,000km

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Dec 17, 2025, 10:07 IST | Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 10:07 IST

3I/ATLAS latest update: The anti-tail of the interstellar comet shifted before reaching perihelion, according to a new analysis. It oscillates once every 7.75 hours, likely because of an offset from the poles. This jet is covering a larger area than the distance between Earth and the Moon.

1 / 7
(Photograph: Michael Buechner and Frank Niebling/British Astronomical Association)

The anti-tail of 3I/ATLAS went a bit wobbly before reaching the closest point near the Sun. A pre-print paper published on arxiv flagged this occurrence in the interstellar comet, stating that a periodic wobble of 7.75 hours was recorded between July and August, 2025.

2 / 7
(Photograph: Serra-Ricart, Licandro and Alarcon)

The researchers wrote, "The comet was extensively monitored on 37 nights between 2025, July 2 and September 5," for which the Two-meter Twin Telescope (TTT) at the Teide Observatory (Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain) was used. The wobble in the "faint high-latitude jet" supposedly happened because of the "anti-tail base being offset from the poles associated with the rotation axis of the nucleus."

3 / 7
(Photograph: Gemini North telescope)

According to the researchers, this implies that the nucleus is rotating every 15.48 ± 0.70 hours, "if the jet originates from a single active source near one of the poles." The researchers noted that this is the "first periodic jet-angle modulation detected in an interstellar object."

4 / 7
(Photograph: Hubble/NASA/ESA)

The paper further states that besides a "nearly symmetric inner coma and prominent sunward fan," 3I/ATLAS also shows "a dust tail" that developed gradually as the comet approached the Sun. This jet going towards the Sun has been a point of debate for a long time now.

5 / 7
(Photograph: ESA Juice probe)

Harvard scientist Avi Loeb has flagged it several times, as comets don't normally have an anti-tail. He has attributed it to the sublimation of lighter particles that are likely dissipating before making their way backwards.

6 / 7
(Photograph: Gianluca Masi/ Virtual Telescope Project)

Loeb also calculated that the anti-tail extends out to half a million kilometres away from the nucleus of 3I/ATLAS. This is more than the distance between the Earth and the Moon, as the latter resides 384,400 kilometres away from our planet.

7 / 7
(Photograph: David Jewitt and Jane Luu/Nordic Optical Telescope)

He says that such a huge anti-tail has never been observed on a comet before. To be able to spread out to such a large distance means that the sunward speed of the material in the anti-tail must be pushing through at a speed of at least 426 feet per second relative to the nucleus of 3I/ATLAS.

