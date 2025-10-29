LOGIN
3I/ATLAS and Earth’s safety: Should we really be worried?

Abhinav Yadav
Published: Oct 29, 2025, 22:21 IST | Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 22:21 IST

The comet 3I/ATLAS has caught the attention of scientists worldwide. 3I/ATLAS, an interstellar comet nearing the Sun and Earth, poses no collision threat. Scientists worldwide track it to learn about its unique features and improve space safety. 

What Is 3I/ATLAS?
(Photograph: ATLAS observatory)

What Is 3I/ATLAS?

3I/ATLAS is only the third known comet to enter our solar system from outside the Sun. It was first discovered by NASA’s ATLAS telescope in Chile on 1 July 2025. It has a hyperbolic orbit, meaning it will just pass through and never return.

Its Journey Near Earth
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Its Journey Near Earth

3I/ATLAS will come closest to Earth on 19 December 2025, at a very safe distance of about 1.8 astronomical units (about 270 million km). It is much too far to pose any collision threat.

Approach to the Sun
(Photograph: Unspalsh)

Approach to the Sun

The comet will reach its closest point to the Sun around October 29 - 30, 2025, passing between Earth and Mars. During this time, the Sun’s heat will cause the comet’s icy surface to vaporise, creating a bright coma and long tail.

Why No Threat to Earth?
(Photograph: NASA/ ESA)

Why No Threat to Earth?

Every potential threat to Earth from space objects is closely monitored by NASA and other agencies. 3I/ATLAS’s path has been carefully calculated and shows zero risk of hitting Earth or any other planets.

Strange Features Creating Curiosity
(Photograph: Gemini Observatory)

Strange Features Creating Curiosity

While the comet is safe, scientists have noticed unusual behaviour. Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb suggested a possible non-natural origin, fueling speculation. However, NASA experts confirm the comet is a natural object, and such speculation remains unproven.

Scientists’ Global Monitoring Efforts
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Scientists’ Global Monitoring Efforts

Telescopes worldwide, including ESA’s Mars orbiters and NASA’s space observatories like Hubble, are tracking 3I/ATLAS closely. The data gathered will help improve comet tracking methods for future space safety.

What We Can Learn from 3I/ATLAS
(Photograph: Gemini observatory)

What We Can Learn from 3I/ATLAS

This comet offers a rare chance to study material from outside our solar system up close. Observations can reveal new information about the formation of stars and planets beyond our cosmic neighbourhood. It’s a scientific treasure, not a danger.

