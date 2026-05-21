/35 years since Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination: Revisiting the attack that shook India

The LTTE was a rebel separatist group fighting for independence from Sri Lanka. When the conflict intensified, Rajiv Gandhi deployed the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) to Sri Lanka in hopes of defusing the violence. The LTTE was not pleased with the presence of Indian troops and their tactics. The IPKF retired from Sri Lanka in 1990 after Gandhi’s term came to an end. The same year, he said in an interview that he would send the IPKF back if he came to power again. It is widely assumed that this conflict with the LTTE led to the attack.