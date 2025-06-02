(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons )

Broader Historical Context

The Maya civilisation was a Mesoamerican civilisation that flourished for centuries from around 2000 BC, and peaked during the Classic period between 400 and 900 AD. This civilisation, according to the studies and evidences, covered areas in present-day Southern Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador, and Honduras. However, it experienced a decline around the 9th and 10th centuries CE, after which the cities were abandoned. The discovery of Los Abuelos, is significant as it provides valuable context on the early stages of this influential civilisation. The project is led by Slovak archaeologist Milan Kovác, with initial excavations beginning in 2023 and expanding in 2024.