/3000 km/h: 7 fastest fighter jets that can nearly touch hypersonic speed

The MiG-31 Foxhound stands as the fastest operational fighter jet in the world. Designed by the Soviet Union, it boasts a top speed of Mach 2.83 (approximately 3,000 km/h) at high altitudes. This interceptor is tailored for high-speed interception, capable of reaching such velocities while carrying heavy payloads. Its impressive performance is complemented by a service ceiling of 25,000 meters and a combat range of up to 1,450 km. The MiG-31 remains a formidable asset in the Russian Aerospace Forces, even decades after its introduction.

