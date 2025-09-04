/30 years of Xena: Why the warrior princess remains iconic

Xena: Warrior Princess is a cult classic, and today it celebrates its 30th anniversary, so here are 5 reasons why it is still one of the greatest shows of all time.
It’s been 30 years since Xena: Warrior Princess first hit TV screens, and the cult classic remains a beloved series for fans across generations. With its mix of action, mythology, humour, and strong character arcs, the show broke barriers and redefined what television could be.
Lucy Lawless was phenomenal as Xena, a fierce warrior unlike any other on TV in the ’90s. Her strength, intelligence, and independence made her a powerful female role model long before strong heroines became common.
The bond between Xena and her loyal companion Gabrielle played by Renée O’Connor remains one of the show’s strongest elements. Their friendship, often interpreted as something deeper, gave the series heart.
Blending Greek mythology with epic fantasy, the series delivered thrilling adventures that featured gods, monsters, and legendary heroes. The mix of history and myth, along with the show's approach, made every episode fresh and exciting.
Unlike many of its '90s counterparts, the show gave its characters rich arcs. Xena’s journey from ruthless warlord to redeemed hero was compelling and kept audiences hooked.
The show remains a master class in balancing campy humour and over-the-top action while exploring complex themes of redemption, morality, and sacrifice, making it still fresh and engaging.